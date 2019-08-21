UrduPoint.com
Man Shot Dead In Nasirabad Firing

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 10:16 PM

Man shot dead in Nasirabad firing

Unknown armed men shot dead a man near Kajlah Laro area of Nasirabad district on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a man near Kajlah Laro area of Nasirabad district on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the victim Ali Haider was on way to somewhere when armed assailants came there and opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he succumbed to his injuries on way to nearby hospital.

The body of deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of legal formalities.

Police registered a case and started investigation.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

