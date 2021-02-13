Man Shot Dead In North Waziristan
Muhammad Irfan 16 seconds ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 03:59 PM
Unknown assailants rided on a motorcycle shot dead a man and injured two others on Saturday
Police said unknown motorcycle riders opened fire on Zia-u-Din resident of village Hurmaz at Mir Ali Bazar and killed him on the spot while two others sustained injuries.
The victims were shifted to a nearby hospital.
Police registered a case and started investigation.