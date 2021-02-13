UrduPoint.com
Man Shot Dead In North Waziristan

Muhammad Irfan 16 seconds ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 03:59 PM

Unknown assailants rided on a motorcycle shot dead a man and injured two others on Saturday

MIRAN SHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) Unknown assailants rided on a motorcycle shot dead a man and injured two others on Saturday.

Police said unknown motorcycle riders opened fire on Zia-u-Din resident of village Hurmaz at Mir Ali Bazar and killed him on the spot while two others sustained injuries.

The victims were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Police registered a case and started investigation.

