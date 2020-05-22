Man shot dead in Okara

An accused was shot dead by his accomplices in Depalpur police limits here on Friday

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :An accused was shot dead by his accomplices in Depalpur police limits here on Friday.

According to the police, a police mobile unit was on its routine checking when officials signaled to stop the accused they started firing which injured their own accomplice Saddi Ahmad who died on way to the THQ Hospital.

However, the two other accomplices fled while the police started investigation.