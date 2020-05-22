UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Shot Dead In Okara

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 11:22 PM

Man shot dead in Okara

An accused was shot dead by his accomplices in Depalpur police limits here on Friday

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :An accused was shot dead by his accomplices in Depalpur police limits here on Friday.

According to the police, a police mobile unit was on its routine checking when officials signaled to stop the accused they started firing which injured their own accomplice Saddi Ahmad who died on way to the THQ Hospital.

However, the two other accomplices fled while the police started investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Firing Police Mobile Died Depalpur

Recent Stories

Community Development Authority: 871,000 benefited ..

26 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid allocates AED5.6 billion worth ..

41 minutes ago

Sunday Eid al-Fitr in Saudi Arabia

41 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate heads of Arab, Islamic st ..

1 hour ago

BREAKING: Eid al-Fitr Sunday in UAE

1 hour ago

Zara Abid survives in Karachi plane crash

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.