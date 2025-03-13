Open Menu

Man Shot Dead In Paroa Tehsil

Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Man shot dead in Paroa Tehsil

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) A man was reportedly shot dead by unknown assailants here in Ramak area of Paroa Tehsil.

According to details, a man named Khan Dotani was shot dead by unknown assailants in Ramak area of Paroa Tehsil in the limits of Paroa police station.

The local police, after receiving information rushed to the site and launched investigation.

Recent Stories

Khalifa University rises to 7th spot globally in P ..

Khalifa University rises to 7th spot globally in Petroleum Engineering

5 minutes ago
 e& joins as main partner of Fathers’ Endowment c ..

E& joins as main partner of Fathers’ Endowment campaign

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan accuses India of Jaffar Express deadly te ..

Pakistan accuses India of Jaffar Express deadly terrorists attack

5 minutes ago
 vivo V50 5G Camera Review: A Portrait Powerhouse w ..

Vivo V50 5G Camera Review: A Portrait Powerhouse with Pro-Level Versatility

15 minutes ago
 Ajman University ranks in top 100 universities wor ..

Ajman University ranks in top 100 universities worldwide in Data Science, AI

20 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Bahrain emphasize to broaden scope, dept ..

Pakistan, Bahrain emphasize to broaden scope, depth of bilateral military cooper ..

34 minutes ago
RTA dedicates special plate numbers for Most Noble ..

RTA dedicates special plate numbers for Most Noble Number auction to support Fat ..

50 minutes ago
 Nasdaq Dubai welcomes $1bln Sukuk listing by RAK g ..

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes $1bln Sukuk listing by RAK government

50 minutes ago
 UAEFTS processed AED19.89 trillion in transactions ..

UAEFTS processed AED19.89 trillion in transactions in 2024

1 hour ago
 Ripple secures DFSA Licence to offer regulated cry ..

Ripple secures DFSA Licence to offer regulated crypto payments from DIFC

1 hour ago
 DEWA contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endow ..

DEWA contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
 DP World reports record revenue of $20.0 billion i ..

DP World reports record revenue of $20.0 billion in 2024

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan