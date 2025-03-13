Man shot dead in Paroa Tehsil

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) A man was reportedly shot dead by unknown assailants here in Ramak area of Paroa Tehsil.

According to details, a man named Khan Dotani was shot dead by unknown assailants in Ramak area of Paroa Tehsil in the limits of Paroa police station.

The local police, after receiving information rushed to the site and launched investigation.