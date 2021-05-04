Man shot dead in Quetta

Unknown armed men shot dead a man at Qambarani Road near Sariab area of Quetta on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a man at Qambarani Road near Sariab area of Quetta on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the victim identified as a 24-year-old Mehrullah resident of Nasirabad was on way to somewhere when armed assailants opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

The body of deceased was shifted to civil hospital for legal formalities.

Police registered a case and started investigation.