Man Shot Dead In Quetta

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Man shot dead in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Unidentified armed assailants allegedly shot dead a man at Eastern Bypass area of Quetta on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the victim identified as 75-year-old Haji Khan was near Eastern Bypass when armed assailants riding a motorbike opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

The motive behind the killing could not be ascertained so far.

Police registered a case and stared investigation.

