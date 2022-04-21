UrduPoint.com

Man Shot Dead In Quetta

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2022 | 04:18 PM

Man shot dead in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :A man was shot dead in western Bypass area of Quetta city, said a police spokesman on Thursday.

They said that unknown armed men opened fire at a man identified as Mohammad Fahim at Magsi Stop.

Resultantly, he suffered multiple bullet shots and died instantly.

The dead body of deceased was shifted to Civil Hospital Quetta for medico-legal formalities.

Cause of killing is yet to be ascertained.

Further probe was underway.

