Man Shot Dead In Quetta

Published July 18, 2022

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :A man was shot dead by unknown armed men at Qambrani Road, in Saeiab are of Quetta on Monday.

According to police sources, the victim identified as Gull Muhammad was near the Qambarani Road when armed assailants opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

The man died on the spot.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

The reason of the killing could not be ascertained so far. The police registered a case and started investigation.

