QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :A man was shot dead on Sibi Road, near Terameel on Monday, police confirmed.

The police officials said armed men opened fire at a man identified as Akhtar Mohammad, resident of Mengal Abad, killing him on the spot. The assailants managed to escape the crime scene.

The body of the deceased was shifted to Civil Hospital for further medico-legal formalities.