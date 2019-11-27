UrduPoint.com
Man Shot Dead In Quetta

Umer Jamshaid 25 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 11:40 PM

Unknown armed persons on Wednesday shot dead a man at Spiny Road area of provincial capital

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Unknown armed persons on Wednesday shot dead a man at Spiny Road area of provincial capital.

According to police sources, 25-year-old Muhammad Siddiq was on way to his home when he was fired upon and died on the spot.

His body was shifted to Bolan Medical Complex and was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities by the police.

The motive behind the killing could not be ascertained so far.

Meanwhile, two motorcyclists were injured when their two-wheelers collided near Baba Hotel area of Sibi district.

