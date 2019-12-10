UrduPoint.com
Man Shot Dead In Quetta

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 11:39 PM

Man shot dead in Quetta

Unknown armed men shot dead a man at Faizabad near Sariab area of Quetta on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a man at Faizabad near Sariab area of Quetta on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the victim whose identity could not be ascertained so far was on way to somewhere when armed assailants riding a motorbike opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet injuries.

Police on information reached the site and shifted the body to civil hospital for medico legal formalities.

Police registered a case and started investigation.

