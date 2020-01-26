Man shot dead in Quetta firing

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Unknown gunmen shot dead a man here at Eastern Bypass on Sunday.

According to police source, the victim namely Abdul Haq was near Sharjah Plaza when armed assailants came there and opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, Abdul Haq died on the spot after receiving serious injuries.

Police on information reached the site and shifted the body to civil hospital where the body was handed to the heirs after completion of legal formalities.

The reason of killing could not be ascertained so far. The police have registered a case and started investigation into the matter.