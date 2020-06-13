Man shot dead in Quetta firing

Unknown armed men shot dead a 35-year-old man at Sheikh Zayed Hospital near Custom area of Quetta on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a 35-year-old man at Sheikh Zayed Hospital near Custom area of Quetta on Saturday.

According to police sources, the victim was on his way to home when armed assailants opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet injuries.

The police on information reached the site and shifted the body to nearby hospital where the deceased was identified as Abdul Majeed.

The body was handed over to the heirs after completing of medico- legal formalities. The reason of killing could not be ascertained so far. Police registered a case and started investigation into the matter.