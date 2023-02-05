UrduPoint.com

Man Shot Dead In Rawalpindi

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Man shot dead in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :A man was shot dead in Chakra area of Rawalpindi due to unknown reasons here on Sunday.

The rescue 1122 team were immediately rushed to crime scene.

According to the relatives, a boy ran away after shooting at the mobile phone shop.

The victim was identified as 35-year-old Nabeel.

According to preliminary information, Nabeel, the victim, was shot at his shop.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

Rescue personnel rescued the victim from Chauhar Chowk in a private vehicle and shifted the body to the hospital after necessary procedures.

