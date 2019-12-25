Man shot dead in Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :A man was shot dead in Christian colony within the limits of the Naseerabad Police station on Wednesday.

According to a police spokesman, a person identified as Amanol Masih was shot dead to Samon Mashi due to personal enmity and managed to escape from the scene.

Police rushed on the scenes and started investigation while dead body has been shifted to District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ) for autopsy.