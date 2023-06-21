Man shot dead in Rawalpindi over old enmity

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :A man was shot dead in the Rata Amral area over old enmity here on Wednesday.

According to a police spokesman, a man was killed during firing and the killer managed to escape from the scene.

The deceased was identified as Mir Qadir.

The evidence has been collected from the scene, the murderer involved heinous crime will be arrested and brought to justice.

City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani has taken notice of the incident of killing a man due to firing in the Rata Amral area. CPO also sought a report from SP Rawal, an order for immediate arrest of the killer, the spokesman added.