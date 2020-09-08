Man shot dead in sargodha

A man was shot dead over watering issue, in the jurisdiction of Shahpur police station on Tuesday

SARGODHA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :-:A man was shot dead over watering issue, in the jurisdiction of Shahpur police station on Tuesday.

Police said that Muhammad Saddique (60), resident of Chak Sulemanabad, Shahpur had a dispute with Mazhar Abbas over the distribution of canal water.

After an altercation, Mazhar Abbas shot dead Muhammad Saddique and fled the scene.

Police have registered a case against theaccused and started investigation.