Man Shot Dead In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 02:14 PM

Man shot dead in Sargodha

A man was shot dead by their rivals in Dawood Khel police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :A man was shot dead by their rivals in Dawood Khel police limits.

Police said on Tuesday that Sher Khan, resident of Majeed Nagar,was traveling on a motorcycle when unidentified persons opened fire at him.

Consequently,he sustained critical injuries and died on the spot.

The body was handed over to the family after completing necessary legal-medico formalities.

Police registered case against the accused and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

