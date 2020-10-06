Man Shot Dead In Sargodha
Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 02:14 PM
A man was shot dead by their rivals in Dawood Khel police limits
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :A man was shot dead by their rivals in Dawood Khel police limits.
Police said on Tuesday that Sher Khan, resident of Majeed Nagar,was traveling on a motorcycle when unidentified persons opened fire at him.
Consequently,he sustained critical injuries and died on the spot.
The body was handed over to the family after completing necessary legal-medico formalities.
Police registered case against the accused and started investigation.