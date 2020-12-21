Man shot dead in sargodha

A man was killed in a firing incident in Bhalwal Police limits here

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :A man was killed in a firing incident in Bhalwal Police limits here.

Police sources said on Monday that Mazhar Bhalwana, resident of Purana chowk, tehsil Bhalwal was sleeping in his house on Sunday night when three unknown armed persons entered his house and opened indiscriminate fire at him,killing him on the spot and fled.

Police handed over the body to the heirs after postmortem.The deceased was a father of two children.

The incident was stated to be result of an old enmity.

Police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.