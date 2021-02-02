Man Shot Dead In Sargodha
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :A man was shot dead in Midh Ranjha police limits here on Tuesday, said police sources.
Syed Ijaz Shehrazi, resident of Midh Pargana village, along with his mother was travelling in a car for Malikwal when three unknown armed men resorted to indiscriminate firing at them near chak 9 NB and fled.
Ijaz Shehrazi died on the spot while his mother got minor bullet wounds. Rescue team shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.
The body was handed over to their heirs after postmortem.Police registered a case against the accused.The reason behind the incident was being investigated.