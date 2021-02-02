UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Shot Dead In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 02:42 PM

Man shot dead in sargodha

A man was shot dead in Midh Ranjha police limits here on Tuesday, said police sources

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :A man was shot dead in Midh Ranjha police limits here on Tuesday, said police sources.

Syed Ijaz Shehrazi, resident of Midh Pargana village, along with his mother was travelling in a car for Malikwal when three unknown armed men resorted to indiscriminate firing at them near chak 9 NB and fled.

Ijaz Shehrazi died on the spot while his mother got minor bullet wounds. Rescue team shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

The body was handed over to their heirs after postmortem.Police registered a case against the accused.The reason behind the incident was being investigated.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Firing Police Car Died Man

Recent Stories

MoHR portal to help learning rights

3 minutes ago

Two held with weapons in sargodha

4 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 63 lives, infects 1,220 more peopl ..

4 minutes ago

49 shops sealed over SOPs violation

4 minutes ago

Accountability court bars Shehbaz Sharif from talk ..

24 minutes ago

Decline in global coronavirus cases shows variants ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.