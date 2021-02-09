Man shot dead in sargodha

A man was gunned down while another sustained bullet injuries by unidentified persons, in the precincts of Mianwali city police station

SARGODHA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :-:A man was gunned down while another sustained bullet injuries by unidentified persons, in the precincts of Mianwali city police station.

Police said on Tuesday that three unknown armed persons opened indiscriminate fire at Noor Khan and Hakam Khan near Kashmir Park.

As a result, Noor Khan died on the spot while Hakam Khan sustained bullet injuries. The rescue team shifted the injured to a hospital.

While, Regional Police Officer Ashfaq Khan took notice of the incident and ordered the arrest of accused at the earliest.

The body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.