Man Shot Dead In Sargodha

A man was killed in a firing incident in Satellite town police limits here

Police said on Wednesday that Sheikh Muhammad Suleman, resident of D-block satellite town was going to market on a bike when three unknown armed persons opened indiscriminate firing at him near block-A killing him on-the-spot.

Police handed over the body to the heirs after postmortem.

The deceased was a father of two children.

The incident was stated to be result of an old enmity.

Police registered a case against the accused and startedinvestigation.

