Man Shot Dead In Sargodha
A man was killed in a firing incident in Satellite town police limits here
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :A man was killed in a firing incident in Satellite town police limits here.
Police said on Wednesday that Sheikh Muhammad Suleman, resident of D-block satellite town was going to market on a bike when three unknown armed persons opened indiscriminate firing at him near block-A killing him on-the-spot.
Police handed over the body to the heirs after postmortem.
The deceased was a father of two children.
The incident was stated to be result of an old enmity.
Police registered a case against the accused and startedinvestigation.