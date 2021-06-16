Man shot dead in sargodha

A man was shot dead in Bhalwal police limits here ,said police on Wednesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :A man was shot dead in Bhalwal police limits here ,said police on Wednesday.

A labourer Mazhar, resident of Marri village, was going back to his village after work when he was shot dead by unknown armed men.

Police handed over the body to the heirs after postmortem.The incident was stated to be the result of some old enmity.Police registered case against the accused and started investigation.