UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Shot Dead In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 02:10 PM

Man shot dead in sargodha

A man was shot dead in Bhalwal police limits here ,said police on Wednesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :A man was shot dead in Bhalwal police limits here ,said police on Wednesday.

A labourer Mazhar, resident of Marri village, was going back to his village after work when he was shot dead by unknown armed men.

Police handed over the body to the heirs after postmortem.The incident was stated to be the result of some old enmity.Police registered case against the accused and started investigation.

Related Topics

Dead Police Man Bhalwal

Recent Stories

Masdar City attracts global and regional innovatio ..

5 minutes ago

SpaceX Ignored US Regulator's Warnings Before 2020 ..

3 minutes ago

Germany must 'crank it up' against Portugal, says ..

7 minutes ago

SMEDA launch training series on export-import proc ..

7 minutes ago

RCB announces 10% concession in outstanding proper ..

7 minutes ago

Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Hits Indonesia - USGS

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.