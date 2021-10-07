Man shot dead in sargodha

A man was gunned down near Pir Bodhiya village here in Darya Khan police limits on Thursday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :A man was gunned down near Pir Bodhiya village here in Darya Khan police limits on Thursday.

A police spokesman said Mureed Hussain (40),trader by profession, was on his way to home on motorcycle when unidentified armed persons intercepted him near Pir Bodhiya village and opened fire at him.

As a result,he suffered serious injuries and died on the spot.

The body was handed over to heirs after postmortem.

Police registered case and started investigation.