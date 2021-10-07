UrduPoint.com

Man Shot Dead In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 12:51 PM

Man shot dead in sargodha

A man was gunned down near Pir Bodhiya village here in Darya Khan police limits on Thursday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :A man was gunned down near Pir Bodhiya village here in Darya Khan police limits on Thursday.

A police spokesman said Mureed Hussain (40),trader by profession, was on his way to home on motorcycle when unidentified armed persons intercepted him near Pir Bodhiya village and opened fire at him.

As a result,he suffered serious injuries and died on the spot.

The body was handed over to heirs after postmortem.

Police registered case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Fire Police Died Man Darya Khan

Recent Stories

Uzbekistan Launches Joint Production of Russia's S ..

Uzbekistan Launches Joint Production of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine - Mirziyoyev' ..

16 seconds ago
 China Against Defining Relations With US as 'Compe ..

China Against Defining Relations With US as 'Competition'

17 seconds ago
 Pak goods exports to Japan increase by 24.2% in Q1 ..

Pak goods exports to Japan increase by 24.2% in Q1

19 seconds ago
 Earthquake: Farrukh Habib grieves over loss of lif ..

Earthquake: Farrukh Habib grieves over loss of life, property in Balochistan

21 seconds ago
 Sharjah government employees to take 6-day paid le ..

Sharjah government employees to take 6-day paid leave to visit Expo

9 minutes ago
 Turkish Police Detain Russian Wanted by Interpol f ..

Turkish Police Detain Russian Wanted by Interpol for Links to Islamic State - Re ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.