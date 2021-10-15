UrduPoint.com

Man Shot Dead In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 12:46 PM

Man shot dead in sargodha

A man was gunned down near Lak morr here in Phularwan police limits on Friday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :A man was gunned down near Lak morr here in Phularwan police limits on Friday.

Police said Umar Hayyat (35) r/o Otiya village was travelling on motorcycle when unidentified armed persons intercepted him near Sam nalah and opened fire at him.

As a result,he suffered serious injuries and died on the spot.

The body was handed over to heirs after postmortem.

Police said the incident was stated to be result of an old enmity.

A case was registered and started investigation.

