Man shot dead in sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :A man was gunned down near Lak morr here in Phularwan police limits on Friday.

Police said Umar Hayyat (35) r/o Otiya village was travelling on motorcycle when unidentified armed persons intercepted him near Sam nalah and opened fire at him.

As a result,he suffered serious injuries and died on the spot.

The body was handed over to heirs after postmortem.

Police said the incident was stated to be result of an old enmity.

A case was registered and started investigation.