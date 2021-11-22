Man shot dead in sargodha

A man was shot dead here in Sillanwali police limits late Sunday night

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :A man was shot dead here in Sillanwali police limits late Sunday night.

Police said on Monday that one, Zulfiqar Kaliyar, resident of Lakhowala village, was going home when three unidentified armed persons opened indiscriminate fire at him, and killed him on the spot.

Police handed over the body to the heirs after postmortem.The incident was stated to be result of some old enmity.

Police registered case against the accused and started investigation.