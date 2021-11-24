Man shot dead in Sargodha

A man was gunned down near Cheema colony in Factory Area police limits on Wednesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :A man was gunned down near Cheema colony in Factory Area police limits on Wednesday.

Police said that Muhammad Shahbaz, resident of chak 79 NB, was on his way to home on motorcycle when unidentified armed persons intercepted him near cheema colony and fired gunshots at him.

As a result,he suffered serious injuries and died on the spot.

The body was handed over to heirs after postmortem.

Police registered case and started investigation.