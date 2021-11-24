UrduPoint.com

Man Shot Dead In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 02:55 PM

Man shot dead in Sargodha

A man was gunned down near Cheema colony in Factory Area police limits on Wednesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :A man was gunned down near Cheema colony in Factory Area police limits on Wednesday.

Police said that Muhammad Shahbaz, resident of chak 79 NB, was on his way to home on motorcycle when unidentified armed persons intercepted him near cheema colony and fired gunshots at him.

As a result,he suffered serious injuries and died on the spot.

The body was handed over to heirs after postmortem.

Police registered case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Died Man

Recent Stories

AIOU final exams of MA/MSc commence from Dec. 16

AIOU final exams of MA/MSc commence from Dec. 16

4 minutes ago
 2,000 kites confiscated during raid

2,000 kites confiscated during raid

4 minutes ago
 IGP directs for smooth traffic flow in peak hours

IGP directs for smooth traffic flow in peak hours

4 minutes ago
 Oil up as market sees little impact of coordinated ..

Oil up as market sees little impact of coordinated emergency oil sale

6 minutes ago
 9 stolen motorcycles recovered, four-member gang o ..

9 stolen motorcycles recovered, four-member gang of lifter held

6 minutes ago
 Archaeologists unearth iron mask in northern mask

Archaeologists unearth iron mask in northern mask

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.