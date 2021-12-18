Man shot dead in sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A man was gunned down over a minor dispute in here on Saturday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :A man was gunned down over a minor dispute in here on Saturday.

Sadr police said that fruit seller Ghulam Nabi,50, a resident of Muhammadi colony was going to fruit market when Ali Ahmed allegedly shot him dead and fled the scene.

A day before, both the accused and victim exchanged harsh words over some issue which may be the motive of murder.

Police have shifted the body to DHQ Hospital for legal formalities.

A case has been registered against the accused.