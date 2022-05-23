Man shot dead in sargodha

A man was shot dead in an incident in the jurisdiction of Shahpur police station on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :A man was shot dead in an incident in the jurisdiction of Shahpur police station on Monday.

Police said Fazalur Rehman with his son Ashraf was going home on a motorcycle when three accused opened indiscriminate firing on him.

As a result, he died on-the-spot.

Police handed over the body to the family after a postmortem. The incident was stated to beresult of an old enmity. Police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.