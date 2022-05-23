UrduPoint.com

Man Shot Dead In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2022 | 05:05 PM

Man shot dead in sargodha

A man was shot dead in an incident in the jurisdiction of Shahpur police station on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :A man was shot dead in an incident in the jurisdiction of Shahpur police station on Monday.

Police said Fazalur Rehman with his son Ashraf was going home on a motorcycle when three accused opened indiscriminate firing on him.

As a result, he died on-the-spot.

Police handed over the body to the family after a postmortem. The incident was stated to beresult of an old enmity. Police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

Related Topics

Dead Firing Police Police Station Died Man Shahpur Family

Recent Stories

Imran Khan fooling nation in the name of long-marc ..

Imran Khan fooling nation in the name of long-march: Murtaza

5 minutes ago
 Dual-Currency Zone to Officially Operate in Kherso ..

Dual-Currency Zone to Officially Operate in Kherson Region From Monday - Regiona ..

1 minute ago
 Turkish volunteer doctors launch physiotherapy, re ..

Turkish volunteer doctors launch physiotherapy, rehab center in Gaza

1 minute ago
 Security guard killed at Qatar's embassy in Paris

Security guard killed at Qatar's embassy in Paris

1 minute ago
 Locals seek early completion of Mangla lake bridge ..

Locals seek early completion of Mangla lake bridge project

1 minute ago
 Ghazi Gandkar hills fire continues on 7th consecut ..

Ghazi Gandkar hills fire continues on 7th consecutive day

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.