Man Shot Dead In Sargodha
Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2022 | 05:05 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :A man was shot dead in an incident in the jurisdiction of Shahpur police station on Monday.
Police said Fazalur Rehman with his son Ashraf was going home on a motorcycle when three accused opened indiscriminate firing on him.
As a result, he died on-the-spot.
Police handed over the body to the family after a postmortem. The incident was stated to beresult of an old enmity. Police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.