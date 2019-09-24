Man shot dead in Sargodha

A man was shot dead while another suffered bullet injuries, in the limits of Jouhrabad police on Tuesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) : A man was shot dead while another suffered bullet injuries, in the limits of Jouhrabad police on Tuesday.

Police said that Samar Sultan, resident of Jabbi village, Tehsil Jauharabad quarreled with Omar Draz over a trivial issue.

In a fit of rage, Samar Sultan with the abetment of Zia, Yasir, Shabbir, Sami and Babar opened fire at Umer Draz when he present at his outhouse this morning.

Omar Draz died on the spot while his companion Mudassar sustained injuries. The accused fled the scene.

The police have handed over the body to the legal heirs after postmortem.

A case has been registered against the accused. Police were looking into the matter.