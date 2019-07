A man was shot dead by rivals in Gulshan colony, in the jurisdiction of city Daska police station on Tuesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :A man was shot dead by rivals in Gulshan colony, in the jurisdiction of city Daska police station on Tuesday.

According to police, Javed, Zahid and Jamshed allegedly shot at and killed Amir over a grudge and fled from the scene.

Police have sent the body for postmortem.

A case has been registered against the accused.