Man shot dead in Sialkot

A man was shot dead while another sustained bullet injuries in the jurisdiction of Naikapura police station here on Tuesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) : A man was shot dead while another sustained bullet injuries in the jurisdiction of Naikapura police station here on Tuesday.

According to police, Ali Hassan and Shahbaz were standing at Hakeem Wali Gali when two armed motorcylists opened fire at them after an exchanging of harsh words.

Ali died on the spot while Shahbaz received bullet injuries. Both the victims were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.