Man shot dead in suburb of Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :A person was shot dead by unidentified persons here at 'Tarlai' in Koral police area on Thursday, police said.

According to details, Qari Usman was sitting in his shop at Tarlai when some unidentified persons came there and started firing on him.

The assailants managed to escape from the scene while Qari Usman died at the spot.

The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem while police officials reached the crime scene and collected evidences from there. A special police team has been constituted to trace the killers, police said.