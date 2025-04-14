Man shot dead in Surab

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Unknown armed men shot dead a man near Surab area of Kalat district on Monday.

According to Levies sources, the victim identified as Zakir Hussain was on way to Bazaar from his house when armed assailants riding a motorbike opened fire at him near Dhab area of Surab and fled from the scene.

As a result, he received bullet serious injuries on the spot. The injured was rushed to nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during initial treatment processes.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

The motive behind the killing could not be ascertained so far.

Levies force registered a case and started the investigation.