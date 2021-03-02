Man shot dead in the limit of Cantt police station

Unknown armed men shot dead a man in the limit of Cantt police station, police said on Tuesday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ):Unknown armed men shot dead a man in the limit of Cantt police station, police said on Tuesday.

According to details, unknown armed men killed Shah Nawaz son of Allah Nawaz resident of Chanawarh Wanda Mochian Wala on the river Indus bank namely Dhapan Wala.

The assailants managed to escape from the scene after committing crime. Motive behind the killing could not be ascertained.

The Rescue-1122 officials after getting information shifted the body to District Headquarter Hospital Dera Ismail Khan where the body was handed over to heirs after autopsy. The police registered a case and started investigation.