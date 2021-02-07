UrduPoint.com
Man Shot Dead In Wana

Sun 07th February 2021 | 04:00 PM

Man shot dead in Wana

WANA, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) ::Unidentified assailants killed a man named Zahir Shah on Wana Bypass Road in South Waziristan, said police on Sunday.

Police shifted the body to Headquarters Hospital Wana where he was identified as Zahir Shah son of Payen Dotani, resident of Samar Bagh, Thatti.

The assailants managed to escape from the scene.

Wana police have registered a case against unknown people and started investigation.

