Man shot dead, murderers arrested

Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2023 | 07:12 PM

One person was shot dead while he was irrigating his fields in Bhutaiser area of Paroa Police's jurisdiction , said a police spokesman on Tuesday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :One person was shot dead while he was irrigating his fields in Bhutaiser area of Paroa Police's jurisdiction , said a police spokesman on Tuesday.

He said that a persons namely Karam Nawaz lodged a report with the police that his brother Qayyum Baloch was watering his crops near Bhutaise when Abdul Sattar and Mutti Ullah killed dead.

A police team took immediate action and arrested the accused besides recovering weapon from them.

