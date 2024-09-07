Open Menu

Man Shot Dead Mysteriously

Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2024 | 07:37 PM

Man shot dead mysteriously

A man was shot dead under mysterious circumstances in the area of Lundianwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) A man was shot dead under mysterious circumstances in the area of Lundianwala police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Saturday that 22-year-old Kashif Hussain of Chak No.

630-GB was present outside his house when unidentified assailants opened fire at him.

As a result, the man received critical injuries and died on-the-spot before getting any medical assistance while the accused managed to escape from the scene.

The body was handed over to his relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities while the police were investigating the incident, he added.

