PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :A man was shot dead by his rivals in front of Peshawar Prison here on Monday.

Police said Imran Ullah, son of Sharifullah was near Peshawar Jail when his rival fired him to death and escaped the scene.

Imran Ullah was rushed towards the hospital but he died on the way. Police said a case would be registered on the complaint of the heirs of the deceased.