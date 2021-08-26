Man shot dead near 'Pirwadhai Adda'

A man namely Adnan son of Shah Zaman was shot dead reportedly over an old enmity here on Thursday near 'Pirwadhai Adda.'According to police, the body was shifted to hospital to fulfill legal formalities while evidences were being gathered from the crime scene

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :A man namely Adnan son of Shah Zaman was shot dead reportedly over an old enmity here on Thursday near 'Pirwadhai Adda.'According to police, the body was shifted to hospital to fulfill legal formalities while evidences were being gathered from the crime scene.

Police were investigating the case and the accused involved in the crime would be brought to justice, said Superintendent Police, Rawal.