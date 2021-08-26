UrduPoint.com

Man Shot Dead Near 'Pirwadhai Adda'

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 04:09 PM

A man namely Adnan son of Shah Zaman was shot dead reportedly over an old enmity here on Thursday near 'Pirwadhai Adda.'According to police, the body was shifted to hospital to fulfill legal formalities while evidences were being gathered from the crime scene

Police were investigating the case and the accused involved in the crime would be brought to justice, said Superintendent Police, Rawal.

