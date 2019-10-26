Man shot dead near Sargodha

A man was murdered in an incident of firing in Urban area police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :A man was murdered in an incident of firing in Urban area police limits.

Police source on Saturday told that a grave maker Muhammad Jamil was present at local graveyard of Jauhrabad colony Sargodha when some unknown armed person allegedly shot him dead and fled from the scene.

The body was handed over the family after postmortem. Police have registered case and started investigation.