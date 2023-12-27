Open Menu

Man Shot Dead Nephew, Injured Other Over Land Dispute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 27, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Man shot dead nephew, injured other over land dispute

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) A man shot dead his nephew and injured another over a land dispute in Mailwah village in the limits of Fatehjang Police station on Tuesday.

Police sources while quoting the family of the victim said that there was a land dispute between Muftah Din with his nephew Ishfaq Shams.

On Tuesday morning when 15-year-old Ishfaq was working in his field, Muftah along with his accompanies appeared on the scene equipped with different weapons.

After exchange of hot arguments, Muftah showered bullets resulting in Ishfaq receiving multiple bullet injuries and died on the spot while 20-year-old Shahzad was injured critically.

On getting information, police reached the spot and shifted the injured and dead to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for autopsy. Police registered a case and started further investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Exchange Died Man Family

Recent Stories

UN names outgoing Dutch minister humanitarian coor ..

UN names outgoing Dutch minister humanitarian coordinator for Gaza

29 minutes ago
 Celtic down Dundee to extend Scottish Premiership ..

Celtic down Dundee to extend Scottish Premiership lead

29 minutes ago
 Bilawal Bhutto’s nomination papers accepted

Bilawal Bhutto’s nomination papers accepted

36 minutes ago
 Israel strikes Gaza as UN voices grave concern

Israel strikes Gaza as UN voices grave concern

57 minutes ago
 Suspect involved in double murder case of two brot ..

Suspect involved in double murder case of two brothers arrested

58 minutes ago
 Three drugs peddlers sentenced by courts in Attock

Three drugs peddlers sentenced by courts in Attock

58 minutes ago
FGEHA postpones auctions of commercial plots in G- ..

FGEHA postpones auctions of commercial plots in G-13 & 14

58 minutes ago
 Turkey parliament committee approves Sweden's NATO ..

Turkey parliament committee approves Sweden's NATO bid

1 hour ago
 Wood treble gives Nuno first win as Forest boss

Wood treble gives Nuno first win as Forest boss

1 hour ago
 Girl abducted in Wah

Girl abducted in Wah

1 hour ago
 Gulistan-e-Mazooreen Mirpurkhas hosts successful Q ..

Gulistan-e-Mazooreen Mirpurkhas hosts successful Quaid-e-Azam wheelchair cricket ..

1 hour ago
 Government College University to remain closed on ..

Government College University to remain closed on Dec 27

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan