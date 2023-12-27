Man shot dead nephew, injured other over land dispute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) A man shot dead his nephew and injured another over a land dispute in Mailwah village in the limits of Fatehjang Police station on Tuesday.

Police sources while quoting the family of the victim said that there was a land dispute between Muftah Din with his nephew Ishfaq Shams.

On Tuesday morning when 15-year-old Ishfaq was working in his field, Muftah along with his accompanies appeared on the scene equipped with different weapons.

After exchange of hot arguments, Muftah showered bullets resulting in Ishfaq receiving multiple bullet injuries and died on the spot while 20-year-old Shahzad was injured critically.

On getting information, police reached the spot and shifted the injured and dead to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for autopsy. Police registered a case and started further investigation.