Man Shot Dead On Court Premises
Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2025 | 03:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) A man was shot dead at the civil court in Joharabad during an appearance on Saturday.
According to police, Nasir Mahmood, a resident of Khanqah Siraja, was accused in a murder case of Munir Pathan, a resident of Luko, and injuring his son. Nasir Mahmood was brought from jail for a court appearance the case.
When the police presented him before Civil Judge Abid Hussain’s court, tsuspect Samar Gul, a resident of Piplan, who was already waiting in the courtroom, opened fire with a 30-bore pistol.
The victim died on the spot while the police personnel arrested the accused.
It was reported that the accused had entered the court complex through the lawyers’ gate (small gate) and inside the courtroom armed with a pistol. Upon information, Joharabad police, the DPO Khushab, and other law enforcement officials arrived at the scene.
The police initiated legal proceedings and are investigating the security lapse that allowed the armed suspect to enter the courtroom.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate transactions in January
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Netherlands
5th Sharjah Award for Arabic Poetry Criticism launches its title
SCC’s committee discusses development of health sector
ADNOC update on potential polyolefin opportunities
Saud bin Saqr attends 18th Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon
UAE: Top global destination for winter tourism
Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets Rwandan President to strengthen bilateral relations
Saud bin Saqr inaugurates 13th edition of Ras Al Khaimah Art Festival
Korea's exports down 10.3 pct on-year in January
Small medevac plane crashes in Philadelphia with child, 5 others on board
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man shot dead on court premises48 seconds ago
-
Sub-inspector dismissed for bribery11 minutes ago
-
Service delivery at Maryam Nawaz Health Clinics to be improved: Health secretary11 minutes ago
-
Railways Police Special Branch seizes non-custom-paid goods in train raid11 minutes ago
-
SAU, Agricultural Research, SWAT Collaborate on Soil Salinity Issues11 minutes ago
-
Modern trainings essential to maintain cleanliness standards :chairman21 minutes ago
-
VC SAU pay glowing tribute to Professor on completion of his service tenure21 minutes ago
-
ICMPD organizes Migration Media Awards Ceremony31 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Railways rejects propaganda video on Chinese coaches51 minutes ago
-
Cop injured in Kurram firing dies at hospital1 hour ago
-
Campaign to curb illicit profiteering in Sialkot district intensified1 hour ago
-
'Padel Racket' export success puts Sialkot city on global map: report1 hour ago