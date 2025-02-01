Open Menu

Man Shot Dead On Court Premises

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Man shot dead on court premises

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) A man was shot dead at the civil court in Joharabad during an appearance on Saturday.

According to police, Nasir Mahmood, a resident of Khanqah Siraja, was accused in a murder case of Munir Pathan, a resident of Luko, and injuring his son. Nasir Mahmood was brought from jail for a court appearance the case.

When the police presented him before Civil Judge Abid Hussain’s court, tsuspect Samar Gul, a resident of Piplan, who was already waiting in the courtroom, opened fire with a 30-bore pistol.

The victim died on the spot while the police personnel arrested the accused.

It was reported that the accused had entered the court complex through the lawyers’ gate (small gate) and inside the courtroom armed with a pistol. Upon information, Joharabad police, the DPO Khushab, and other law enforcement officials arrived at the scene.

The police initiated legal proceedings and are investigating the security lapse that allowed the armed suspect to enter the courtroom.

