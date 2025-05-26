Open Menu

Man Shot Dead On Road

Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2025 | 10:29 PM

Man shot dead on road

Unknown armed persons shot dead a young man near toll tax, Satiana road, an area of Saddar police station on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Unknown armed persons shot dead a young man near toll tax, Satiana road, an area of Saddar police station on Monday.

According to police, the deceased, 37-year-old Irfan, was going on his motorcycle near toll tax, Satyana road when he was shot at and killed by unidentified persons.

The accused fled the scene.

The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem.

Police have collected forensic evidence from the scene and initiated legal proceedings.

