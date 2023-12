SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) A man was shot dead by his rivals on water channel digging dispute here at Qasba Kot area

under the jurisdiction of Shah Purr Police station here on Tuesday.

Police said Tasawer Khokher, 48, was constructing the under construction water channel

which was passing through his lands when his rivals, Ashraf, Afzal and Aslam, shot him dead.