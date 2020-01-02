UrduPoint.com
Man Shot Dead, One Injured In Sibi Firing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 11:14 PM

Man shot dead, one injured in Sibi firing

Unknown armed men shot dead a man and injured another at Loni area of Sibi district on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a man and injured another at Loni area of Sibi district on Thursday.

According to Levies sources, the both victims were installing a tube-well when armed assailants riding a motorbike came there and opened fire them and fled from the scene.

As a result, a man died on the spot after receiving bullet injuries while his colleague suffered wounds.

Levies force on information reached the site and shifted the body and the injured to district headquarters hospital where the injured victim treatment was commenced.

The both victims were reported to be resident of Punjab province.

Levies force cordoned off the entire area and started efforts to trace out suspects.

Further investigation was underway.

