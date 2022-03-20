Man shot dead over dispute

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :A man was murdered over a minor dispute in the jurisdiction of Bhera police station.

Police said on Sunday that Arslan, a resident of Chiti Pulli, had an altercation with Irtaza (20) over a minor issue.

In a fit of rage, accused Arslan, along with his accomplice Idrees, shot dead Irtaza and fled the scene.

The body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem.

A case has been registered against the accused.