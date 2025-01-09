Open Menu

Man Shot Dead Over Dispute

Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2025 | 12:20 PM

Man shot dead over dispute

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) A man was shot dead over a dispute in Sheikh Fazil police station limits

on Thursday.

The victim, identified as Gul Muhammad, was allegedly targeted by two individuals, Asghar

and Mukhtiar, of 112/EB, the police said.

The body was shifted to a local hospital for legal formalities.

The police started an investigation as Sheikh Fazil Police Station was leading

the inquiry.

