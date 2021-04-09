UrduPoint.com
Man Shot Dead Over Domestic Dispute

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 09:26 PM

A man allegedly shot dead his son in law over domestic dispute in the area of Hazro police station

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :A man allegedly shot dead his son in law over domestic dispute in the area of Hazro police station.

Ubaid Khan told the police that he along with his brother Shahid Khan and nephew Muhammad Zahid were present at a Tariq Hotel and taking tea.

Shahid Khan went inside the kitchen of the hotel when his father in law Parvez Khan along with his son Sahil Khan came there.

Parvez Khan start discussing a domestic issue with Shahid Khan and opened fire on his son in law after exchange of some harsh words. As a result, Shahid Khan died on the spot and Parvez Khan along with his son escaped from the scene.

Police have registered an FIR and started investigation into the matter.

