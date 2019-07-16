Man shot dead over domestic dispute in Tank

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :A man was shot dead over domestic dispute at Village Garra Bhuda in the jurisdiction of city police station here on Tuesday.

According to Police, one Barkat Ullah allegedly entered the house of Gul Muhammad and started indiscriminate firing killing later's son Waqar Ahmad on the spot.

The culprit involved in the crime has managed to escape from scene.

The police has registered the case and started search operation to nab the accused involved.